Police: 18-year-old charged for allegedly bringing loaded handgun to Fort Hayes High School

The 18-year-old is charged with conveyance of a deadly weapon into a school safety zone and carrying concealed weapons.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old student is charged for allegedly bringing a loaded handgun into Fort Hayes Career Center Thursday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

According to court records, a school resource officer was greeting students when he saw the 18-year-old who wanted to talk to him.

The student was pulled aside by the officer and admitted to him that he had a gun in his backpack. The officer took the backpack into an office and recovered a loaded Glock 19 9 mm.

Columbus police were notified about the handgun and arrived at the school shortly after. Police arrested the 18-year-old without incident.