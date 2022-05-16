Student detained after bringing gun to Logan Elm High School, officials say

According to the sheriff's office, a school resource officer at Logan Elm High School was made aware of a student who possibly had a firearm.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A gun was recovered at a high school in Pickaway County on Monday.

Tim Williams, the superintendent of Logan Elms Local Schools, said law enforcement officials were able to confiscate the firearm. The student was detained without any incident, the sheriff's office says.

The sheriff's office and superintendent did not say what kind of gun it was or provide any information about the student.