COLUMBUS, Ohio — A teenager was detained for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to South High School Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

A spokesperson with Columbus City Schools told 10TV that a 15-year-old student brought the gun to the school.

The spokesperson also told 10TV that fights were happening in the neighborhoods and issues were coming into the school.