Storms prompts flood warning, road closures in Marion County

MARION, Ohio — Several roads are closed in Marion County after heavy rain moved through the area Saturday afternoon.
The fire department posted on Facebook crews are dealing with numerous reports of flooded roads and people trapped in cars.
The Marion Fire Department said the following roads are closed in Marion:
- Bartram Avenue
- Lee Street
- North Prospect Street and West Mark Street
- Davids Street and West Center Street
- Blaine Avenue and West Church Street
- Columbia Street
About two to four inches of rain fell in Marion County in the last few hours, prompting a Flash Flood Warning until 6:30 p.m. for the area.
Residents should not drive through high water.