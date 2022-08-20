Storms prompts flood warning, road closures in Marion County

About two to four inches of rain fell in Marion County, prompting a Flash Flood Warning until 6:30 p.m. for the area.

MARION, Ohio — Several roads are closed in Marion County after heavy rain moved through the area Saturday afternoon.

The fire department posted on Facebook crews are dealing with numerous reports of flooded roads and people trapped in cars.

The Marion Fire Department said the following roads are closed in Marion:

Bartram Avenue

Lee Street

North Prospect Street and West Mark Street

Davids Street and West Center Street

Blaine Avenue and West Church Street

Columbia Street

