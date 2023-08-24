Storms leave Urbancrest without power for 12 hours

According to AEP, the outage was caused by an equipment issue at the substation serving this area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At the height of a storm that ripped through central Ohio on Thursday morning, Kevin Jones hunkered in his apartment concerned about his health.

"I have hypertension as well as asthma," he said. "Being in heated high humidity environments is difficult for me."

With no power, it was overwhelmingly warm for someone with his health conditions. He said he went without air conditioning for more than 12 hours in his home, which is just outside of Grove City.

Another village resident, Tanisha Swan said, "I have many concerns, but my biggest concern is damage to my house. I'm really concerned about my sump pump functioning properly. The sump pump is on a backup battery, so I'm really concerned about my basement flooding."

Around noon, AEP said there were about 7,300 customers without power, 4,800 of which were in the Grove City area. Power was restored in the Village of Urbancrest around 1:30 p.m.

