Storms lead to wet roads, downed trees, and power outages in Delaware Co.

The Delaware Co. Emergency Management director said there were no reports of any injuries as of 8 p.m. Monday night.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — Delaware County residents are left cleaning up after Labor Day storms.

Delaware Co. Emergency Management Director Sean Miller said the county got reports of downed trees and power outages Monday night.

Barb T. sent 10TV photos of her home on Carters Corner Road in Sunbury. She said she came home to a power pole down, her fence damaged, and a tree on fire.

Heather Ryan said she was inside Tanger Outlets when the sirens sounded. She said she spent 45 minutes waiting out the storm in a store storage room.

"Everything happened out of nowhere. I mean, it was quiet, we're in line, and the next thing you know ... chaos," Ryan said. "We couldn't go out and see the windows or anything. So, everyone was really scared. There was a lot of crying kids. My son was really scared."