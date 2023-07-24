Thousands left without power following storms in central Ohio

About 9,700 customers in Franklin County and 5,300 customers in Fairfield County were without power as of 11:45 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of AEP Ohio customers throughout central Ohio are without power after strong storms moved through the area.

About 9,700 customers in Franklin County and 5,300 customers in Fairfield County were without power as of 11:45 p.m. Click here for a full break down of the outages.

The outages were caused by storms that brought strong winds, plenty of lightning and hail throughout the central Ohio region. At one point, more than 15,000 Franklin County customers were without power.

According to a Facebook post from AEP Ohio, crews will be working through the night to restore power. The power company advises people to stay away from downed lines and to report safety hazards to them or call 911.

AEP has offered the following tips on how to stay prepared and handle a possible outage:

Put together an emergency kit that includes non-perishable food, water, flashlights, batteries, a radio, first aid kit, medications, portable chargers, extra cash and maps of the surrounding area.

Keep away from downed wires and report hazards through the AEP Ohio mobile app , call 911 and AEP Ohio at (800) 672-2231 .

, call and AEP Ohio at . Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or debris within 10 feet of a power line.

Limbs, leaves and other objects moved by the wind and ice build-up could hide downed wires. Investigate your surroundings before trying to clean up any debris.

Notify AEP Ohio if you’re using a generator. This protects you and our lineworkers as they work to restore power.

Never operate lanterns, heaters or fuel-fired stoves without proper ventilation.

Unplug major appliances to protect them when power is restored.

Refuel heaters, lamps and generators outside and away from any flames or sparks. Wipe up spilled fuel immediately.

Never burn charcoal indoors — it releases poisonous carbon monoxide.

For the health and safety of AEP Ohio crews, please stay at least 6 feet away from our employees, vehicles and equipment.

