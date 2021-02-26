StopAsianHate movement gains steam as hate crimes against Asians garner attention

The movement is gaining steam as hate crimes against the Asian community rise.

Many people have likely come across posts on social media this week calling to #StopAsianHate.

In the last few days, the hashtag has gained more steam, with posts from brands like Valentino, Benefit Cosmetics and Adidas, to name a few.

The spread of the pandemic brought blame upon the Asian community for the so-called “Wuhan China Virus.”

Now the #StopAsianHate movement is gaining steam as hate crimes against the Asian community rise.

Here locally, the Columbus Fashion Council posted their own Instagram message reading, “Diversity makes us stronger. Stop Asian hate.”

Founder and executive director, Thomas McClure, told 10T that the posts he is seeing from brands online are a good first step.

“There are next steps,” he said. “Those steps are, let’s put Asians in lead roles in film and TV. Let’s put Asians on magazine covers and publications.”

McClure explained that the Columbus Fashion Council champions diversity.