Stop the Violence peace rally held in Linden, encouraging an end to gun violence

In the heart of the Linden neighborhood, several organizations came together for the Legacy Youth Stop the Violence Peace Rally and March.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This year, 107 people were killed in homicides. Twelve of those victims were people who were under the age of 18.

The goal of the event was to connect with the many youths in attendance, like Charles Newman Jr., who plays in the Legacy Youth Football program.

At 9 years old, Newman said he understands what’s happening in the city with so many young people being victims of gun violence and crime.

“I just hope we stop all this violence and I hope we stop and keep the world beautiful,” he said.

On Wednesday, community activists, city leaders, state representatives, and Columbus Police locked arms and vowed to put the guns down.

Dominic Jones with Legacy Youth said it’s important the youth see leaders within the community, so they know who is there for them.

“It takes a village, and I'm just happy we see the village here today,” said Jones. "It's important for them to see that visual representation of what we should be and what we could be as a community."

Hundreds of people took to the streets for a peace walk shouting “Put down the guns and pick up love”.

Newman said he knows he is surrounded by a community and village that cares for him and urges people to stay away from violence.