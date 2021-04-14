“Stop the lies”: protesters explain their version of Tuesday night’s events

Protesters accused Columbus Police officers of lying about what happened Tuesday night at a demonstration Wednesday evening.
Protest organizers read a statement saying they attempted to get inside CPD headquarters to stage a sit-in. The sit-in was in honor of George Floyd. When protesters approached the door, it was locked with handcuffs. A protester pulled on the door and the handcuffs came off.
Police say a protester, Hunter Mattin, 20, hit a sergeant with a wooden club. Protesters say he was wrongfully arrested.
Wednesday evening, demonstrators marched from the statehouse to CPD headquarters. Outside of police headquarters, demonstrators sat silently for close to ten minutes.
The protest cleared shortly before 10 o’clock.