Man taken to hospital after apartment building near Hilliard caught fire

Geitter said the fire was contained to the end apartment unit and garage and is now under control. It's unclear what caused the fire.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was taken to the hospital with minor burns after an apartment building near Hilliard caught fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a two-story complex in the 5000 block of Stoneybrook Boulevard around 1 p.m. According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter, the man was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and is described as “stable.”

