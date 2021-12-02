Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade canceled for 2nd straight year; will go virtual in 2021

Stonewall said they will present a virtual Pride March that will broadcast on June 19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Stonewall Columbus announced this year's Pride Parade will be held virtually this summer due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stonewall said they will present a virtual Pride March that will broadcast on June 19.

The organization said they will partner with venues and organizations around town to bring Columbus and the central Ohio community a variety of events.

"This pandemic has given us an opportunity to deconstruct our events and find ways to literally and physically return PRIDE to the community," the organization said in an email.