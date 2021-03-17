Stolen Whitehall city truck recovered after pursuit

Police say it does not look like the city vehicle was damaged.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — A Whitehall city vehicle that was stolen last week was recovered after a pursuit over the weekend.

The vehicle was stolen after the municipal worker had stepped out of the truck just before 9 a.m. on March 17 from 4545 East Main Street.

On March 21, a resident spotted the hot truck and called the police. When they tried to pull over, the driver, 33-year-old Garrison Myers, led officers on a pursuit.

Speeds reached 80 miles per hour. Myers jumped out of the vehicle on 71 at 5th avenue and took off running.

Eventually, he was tased and taken into custody. Myers is facing several charges.