x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Burned out stolen vehicle found at east Columbus park; another partially submerged in pond

Police are unaware of any injuries connected to the crashes and no suspects were found.

More Videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police on Tuesday is investigating two separate incidents involving stolen vehicles.

Around 3:20 a.m., officers found two vehicles at Krumm Park on the east side of Columbus. Police said both vehicles, one of which being a Kia, were reported stolen. 

The Kia SUV was partially found partially submerged in a pond at the park.

Credit: WBNS-TV

Officers found the other vehicle burned out on the side of the road. According to police, it appears someone's vehicle drove through a grassy area and stuck a mound prior to crashing.  

Credit: WBNS-TV

Police are unaware of any injuries connected to the crashes and no suspects were found.

Hours later, around 7:30 a.m., police received a call about a suspicious person in a vehicle on East Gates and Ann streets on the south side of the city. 

When officers arrived in the area, they found a black Hyundai with multiple people inside. Police said officers believed the people inside the vehicle were teens. Officers also said they spotted a gun inside the Hyundai before the group drove off. 

When the vehicle took off, police said the Hyundai struck a sergeant's cruiser. No injuries were reported. 

Police said the Hyundai was previously reported stolen from a hotel but did not indicate when or which hotel.

Police did not say whether these two incidents are connected. 

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out