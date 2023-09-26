Burned out stolen vehicle found at east Columbus park; another partially submerged in pond

Police are unaware of any injuries connected to the crashes and no suspects were found.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police on Tuesday is investigating two separate incidents involving stolen vehicles.

Around 3:20 a.m., officers found two vehicles at Krumm Park on the east side of Columbus. Police said both vehicles, one of which being a Kia, were reported stolen.

The Kia SUV was partially found partially submerged in a pond at the park.

Officers found the other vehicle burned out on the side of the road. According to police, it appears someone's vehicle drove through a grassy area and stuck a mound prior to crashing.

Police are unaware of any injuries connected to the crashes and no suspects were found.

Hours later, around 7:30 a.m., police received a call about a suspicious person in a vehicle on East Gates and Ann streets on the south side of the city.

When officers arrived in the area, they found a black Hyundai with multiple people inside. Police said officers believed the people inside the vehicle were teens. Officers also said they spotted a gun inside the Hyundai before the group drove off.

When the vehicle took off, police said the Hyundai struck a sergeant's cruiser. No injuries were reported.

Police said the Hyundai was previously reported stolen from a hotel but did not indicate when or which hotel.

Police did not say whether these two incidents are connected.