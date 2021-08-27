Stolen car crashes at Columbus airport after police chase

One woman is in custody after stealing a vehicle. Police said they are still searching for a man who is also a suspect in this case.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A stolen car chase ended in a crash near the airport in Columbus early Friday morning.

The chase ended on Steltser Road near the John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The vehicle crashed through the fence at the end of the runway.

At this time, there is no information on where the chase began.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.