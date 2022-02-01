Stephen Curry to donate $108,000 to Cleveland schools after NBA All-Star performance

All of the money donated will go directly toward basketball programs and coaching in Cleveland schools.

CLEVELAND — Stephen Curry is donating more than $100,000 to a northeast Ohio school district after winning MVP during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland on Sunday.

Under Armour announced last week that the Cleveland Metropolitan School District would receive $1,000 for every point and $3,000 for every three-pointer scored by the Golden State Warriors basketball player. Under Armour said Curry’s brand would also donate an additional $10,000 if he won MVP.

It’s a feat he accomplished, delivering the greatest long-distance shooting performance in All-Star Game history with a total of 16 3-pointers and 50 points scored for a total of $108,000.

According to Under Armour, all of the money donated will go directly toward basketball programs in Cleveland schools, as well as efforts to ensure all coaches receive training from the Positive Coaching Alliance.