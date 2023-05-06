2 in custody after suspected stolen vehicle crashes into dump truck, guardrail on state Route 315

Additional information on the crash and how the vehicle was stolen was not immediately available.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were detained after a vehicle that was reported stolen crashed on state Route 315 near Grandview Heights Monday morning.

An officer with the Grandview Heights Division of Police spotted the vehicle that was reported missing.

The vehicle appeared to have crashed into a truck on state Route 315 south. After the crash, the car continued onto the ramp to Interstate 670, crashed and stopped.

10TV crews saw two people running from the vehicle and into a grassy area. The people hopped over a fence and were later taken into custody.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said one person was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The ramp from state Route 315 south to Interstate 670 west at 315 is back open after it was closed during the investigation.