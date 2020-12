A driver reportedly went northbound in the southbound lanes and caused the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are in critical condition after a wrong-way driver causes an accident on State Route 315 near I-670 near the Grandview Heights area.

Columbus police say they received a call on the accident around 11:20 p.m. Saturday for a traffic accident.

HAPPENING NOW: Southbound SR-315 is closed at I-670 due to a serious crash involving a wrong-way driver. Two people have been transported from the scene in critical condition. — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 20, 2020

A driver went northbound in the southbound lanes of S.R. 315 and caused the crash.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.