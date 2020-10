The crash happened on State Route 161 on Monday. A second person was also injured but their condition is not known.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Two people were hurt in a crash on SR-161 in New Albany on Monday and one of them has life-threatening injuries.

Both directions of State Route 161 were closed between New Albany Road and State Route 62 because of the crash but the road has since reopened.

Investigators said it appears a vehicle crossed the median and rolled over just after 10:30 a.m.