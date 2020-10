The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. One person was flown to a hospital.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — One person was flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus after a crash just north of Newark, according to the Licking County Regional Communications Center.

The Licking County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on State Route 13 near Snyder Road around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The sheriff's office said SR-13 is closed between Chestnut Hills Road and Saint Joseph's Road.