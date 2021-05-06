x
State investigates inmate's homicide inside Chillicothe prison

Prison records show Michael Keeton was serving a 3 1/2-year sentence for charges of escape and drug possession and was scheduled for release a year from September.
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the homicide of an inmate at a prison. 

A patrol report says the inmate was killed by another inmate during an assault on April 29. 

A spokesperson for the patrol said on Wednesday that the slain inmate was 43-year-old Michael Keeton. 

The medium-security prison is about 50 miles south of Columbus and houses 2,700 male inmates, including prisoners on the state's death row.