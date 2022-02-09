State Fire Marshal's explosive sniffing dog 'Dodger' passes away at 13

During his career, Dodger completed nearly 1,500 missions.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dodger, an explosive detection canine for the State Fire Marshal Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau, passed away Tuesday at 13.

"Dodger had been the backbone of our canine program for years," said Kevin S. Reardon, State Fire Marshal. "This is a tremendous loss and we will certainly miss Dodger but he will live forever in our hearts."

He was born in Ohio and was rescued from the Cincinnati area before starting his career in November 2010 to become the first State Fire Marshal Explosive Detection Canine.

Dodger was trained to detect different types of explosives, firearms and post-blast debris. He supported missions with Homeland Security and other law enforcement functions throughout Ohio.

He assisted in several bomb threats, protection details, evidence searches and pre-event sweeps.

Upon retirement, Dodger lived at his home in Blacklick with his handler, Ron Stemen and his family.