State amends health order to allow buffets, salad bars at restaurants & grocery stores

Self-service food stations can now reopen, but must follow certain conditions.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed an addendum to allow restaurants and grocery stores to allow self-service food stations.

The amended health order allows the self-service food stations such as buffets and salad bars to reopen under certain conditions.

Those conditions include customers wearing face masks while using the stations, buffet tables and salad bars being spaced at least six feet away from tables and other conditions.

The original health order banned self-service food stations in March 2020.

The amendment goes into effect Thursday night at 11:59 p.m.