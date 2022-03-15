x
Police respond to stabbing outside Northland High School

Columbus police say a male student was stabbed in the chest in front of the school around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police says a male student was stabbed in the chest at Northland High School Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in front of the school around 2:30 p.m. 

According to a Columbus City Schools spokesperson, two students were involved in an altercation and one student cut the other with a sharp object.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Police say the other student was taken into custody.

The district says the school was placed on lockdown for about 20 minutes. The remaining students that were in the building were dismissed at 2:50 p.m.

