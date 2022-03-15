Police respond to stabbing outside Northland High School

Columbus police say a male student was stabbed in the chest in front of the school around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police says a male student was stabbed in the chest at Northland High School Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in front of the school around 2:30 p.m.

According to a Columbus City Schools spokesperson, two students were involved in an altercation and one student cut the other with a sharp object.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Police say the other student was taken into custody.