Police: Bank employee stabbed at PNC in north Columbus; suspect at large

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for the suspect accused of jumping over the counter at a north Columbus bank and stabbing an employee on Tuesday.

The stabbing took place at a PNC Bank located at 1850 E. Dublin Granville Road.

According to Columbus police, the suspect stabbed the employee for unknown reasons before taking off. Police said the incident did not appear to be robbery-related.

The employee was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Following the incident, PNC Bank released this statement to 10TV:

"This morning, an individual assaulted at least one person in our Sharon Woods branch, outside of Columbus. Our thoughts are with the victim during this situation. The safety and security of our employees continues to be our top priority, and we are working closely with law enforcement on the investigation."

This is a developing story and will be updated.