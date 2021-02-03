St. Patrick’s Day Warning: Agents will be out looking for bars violating state health orders

Ohio investigative Unit says it’s made 30,000 visits and issued 377 citations for health order violations since March 2020.

Since March 16, 2020, when the Ohio Investigative Unit issued its first citation for the illegal sale of beer and disorderly conduct to a bar in Portsmouth, it’s efforts have produced a total of 377 citations for violations of the states health orders that range from violations of social distancing to failure to wear masks.

10TV found that total fines from March of last year to date total $149,000.

Among bars in Franklin, Licking, Delaware and Ross counties the total amount of fines only total $15,850.

The average suspension of a permit holder’s license was nine days, according to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.

“The commission has the authority to issue a suspension and or revocation, and in most cases, many allow the permit holder the opportunity to pay a financial forfeiture in lieu of serving the suspension and or revocation," Executive Director Ohio Liquor Control Commission Sarah Creedon said. "The commission considers all relevant factors, including the nature of the of the violation, the seriousness of the offense, the facts of the case, the permit holder’s prior record, if any, as well as any other relevant information including any mitigating evidence presented by the permit holder."

The money collected from the fines goes into the states’ general revenue fund.

Agents say a year after they began enforcing the health department’s order, wearing a mask inside is not as much of a problem as social distancing.

“The Ohio investigative unit has no set guidelines about how long our agents have to remain at a location to observe a violation however most of these violations are egregious to the point that you walk through the door you can clearly tell that there are crowd around the bars, crowds around the tables people are shoulder to shoulder,” Agent Eric Wolfe of the Ohio Investigative Unit said.

With St. Patrick’s Day around the corner, agents say they will be out in force making sure social distancing and mask-wearing rules are being adhered to.

“St. Patrick’s Day certainly is being more of a drinking holiday draws more attention being it falls on Wednesday our agents will be out in force on that day as well as the weekends before and after,” Wolf said.