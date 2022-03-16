Local restaurant owners happily prep for a 'back-to-normal' St. Patrick’s Day

Restaurant owners in Dublin are looking forward to celebrating the Irish holiday as communities shift to a new phase of normalcy.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With less than 12 hours away from the "Irish Superbowl," also known as St. Patrick's Day, pubs and taverns in central Ohio are gearing up for what owners hope to be one of the biggest days of the year, especially with the mask mandate lifted.

"It is a total sigh of relief that they lifted the mask mandate and to get back to normal living and people interacting with each other and not having to wear a mask and social distance," said Geri Ziemba, co-owner of Dublin Village Tavern. "I'm totally happy."

Ziemba predicted that at least 2,000 to 3,000 guests will make their way to the pub for drinks, food and a whole lot of Irish cheer.

"It will be wall to wall, back to back. I expect people to be waiting outside before we open - and it will go as soon as I open that door," she said.

Ziemba expressed that the pandemic took a toll on the 22-year-old business, along with another Irish hotspot in Brick Park, Fado Kitchen & Grill, which opened just three years ago, shortly before the pandemic.

Irish native Ian Montgomery, the owner of Fado Kitchen & Grill, said he loves celebrating the holiday with the Dublin community, with the midwestern friendliness and celebrations that remind him of back home in Dublin, Ireland.

This year, Montgomery is looking forward to opening the restaurant bright and early at 9 a.m., with celebrations that will tickle all the senses.

"We'll have Irish music and Irish dancers inside the pub all day, it's going to be an old-school Irish day," Montgomery said.

The restaurant will also have Central Ohio Safe Ride available so everyone can enjoy the holiday safely and responsibly.