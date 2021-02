Licking County sheriff deputies were called to the eastbound lanes of State Route 161 near Hazelton-Etna Road around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

One person is dead in a two-vehicle crash in St. Albans Township Thursday night.

According to the Licking County Sheriff's office, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of State Route 161 near Hazelton-Etna Road around 8:15 p.m.

The sheriff's office says the eastbound lanes of State Route 161 will be closed indefinitely as deputies investigate the crash.