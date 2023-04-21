Spring events kick off at Columbus Commons

Temperatures warming up in the capital city are a sure sign all of Columbus’ spring events will soon return.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Free carousel rides, Tortilla Street Food Cafe and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream have returned to Columbus Commons for the season. Friday marked the official kick off for all events and happenings taking place now through October.

Ashley Meyers, director of Columbus Commons, said they have lots of events planned for this year, including food trucks, happy hours and free outdoor fitness classes.

"We're in the heart of downtown Columbus, we like to say we're downtown's playground,” Meyers said.

Meyers added that despite the forecasted rain this weekend, they are prepared.

"We're eternal optimists here with an outdoor venue I think you kind of have to wear that hat,” Meyers said.

While it may be rainy and cloudy skies this weekend, organizers of the Capital City Half.

"While it may be rainy and cloudy skies for the Columbus Commons season kick off, organizers of the OhioHealth Capital City Half Marathon said they're hoping for clear skies for the race next Saturday.

David Babner, race director for the OhioHealth Capital City Half Marathon, said he started this race 20 years ago.

"I said I really want to do something huge to celebrate Columbus and celebrate it in the spring and we don't have an event like this here,” Babner said.

Since 2003, Babner said the race has grown from 2,500 participants to now more than 10,000 runners, walkers and more than 20,000 spectators.

"Its the best tour of Columbus on two feet,” Babner said.

Along with the half marathon, there’s also a Quarter Marathon and a 5K race, followed by a post-race party on the Commons. Babner said new this year for the 20th anniversary is the Columbus Promise 5K, in which money raised will go toward supporting public school students to attend Columbus State Community College.

"Once we hit the Ohio Health Capital City Half Marathon we know summer is on the way,” Babner said.

The Capital City Half Marathon kicks off next Saturday at 8 a.m. For more information or to sign up for the race.