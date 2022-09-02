Spring Break checklist: What to know before heading on vacation

Join us every morning this week on Wake Up CBUS to make sure family is prepared for spring break vacation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — COVID-19 cases are dropping, the temperatures are rising and central Ohioans want to get moving.

Spring break is right around the corner.

Ohio State students are off March 14 through March 18 and some younger students are out of school in the coming weeks. Families are ready to hit the roads and the skies.

It might’ve been a while since you’ve gone all-out for spring fun.

All week long, the Wake Up CBUS team is getting you sunscreen-ready with a checklist focused on safety and savings.

Join us every morning this week on Wake Up CBUS at 6 a.m. for the following stories:

MONDAY: Medical correspondent Tracy Townsend has an appointment with the 10TV Team of Experts on any last-minute health reminders. After all, there is still a pandemic. Which threats remain? Will you still need masks and/or vaccine cards?

TUESDAY: For college students and their families deciding to travel, we have steps to make sure your valuables are safe when you return. If you stay on campus, we have steps to protect your stuff and why you might be a bigger target than you think.

WEDNESDAY: CrimeTracker 10’s Angela An is showing you the dos and don’ts at your home before you leave for vacation. We’ll walk through a house with police to see the common mistakes that invite a thief inside.

THURSDAY: Consumer 10’s Clay Gordon is going down the road with rental cars. If you need a ride when your flight lands, we’ll see how much you might pay - and if you’ll even be able to secure that sedan in the first place.

FRIDAY: Short-term rental or hotel? For Consumer 10, Krista Frost is comparing the costs and the commodities of both and how they compare at popular destinations.