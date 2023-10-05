Speed limit on part of Riverside Drive in Dublin to drop to 25 mph

The city announced on Thursday that the speed limit on Riverside Drive between Martin and Tuller roads will decrease from 40 mph to 25 mph.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Drivers in Dublin will soon have to drive a little bit slower on parts Riverside Drive.



The speed limit drop is part of the recently established Bridge Street/Riverside Drive Business District.

The 25 mph speed limit goes into effect Oct. 12 and enforcement will begin Oct. 30.

The city says 30,000 vehicles drive through the area each day and leaders want to make sure the area's speed limit "supports safe pedestrian and traffic operations and reflects current conditions."

Drivers along Riverside Drive will see speed-trailer signs that indicate an upcoming change in the speed limit.

Dublin officers will work to educate drivers about the new speed limit before enforcement begins, the city said in a release.

“When you drive in Dublin, your Dublin Police officers want you to feel a sense of security on the roads,” Deputy Chief Greg Lattanzi said. “By reducing speed on Riverside Drive, we can facilitate behavior changes in drivers that will help reduce traffic crashes while contributing to the overall safety of our community.”

