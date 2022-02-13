Spectrum customers in Newark, Cambridge areas experiencing service outage

Customers are currently unable to successfully use their television, Internet and phone services.

NEWARK, Ohio — Some Spectrum customers in the Newark and Cambridge areas are experiencing an outage with their service, the company told 10TV Sunday.

"We are exploring a specific issue that may be causing the service interruption, but further examination is required," the company's spokesperson said.

A spokesperson with Spectrum said it is not known how many customers are affected by the outage.