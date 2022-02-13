x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Spectrum customers in Newark, Cambridge areas experiencing service outage

Customers are currently unable to successfully use their television, Internet and phone services.
Credit: 10TV/WBNS

NEWARK, Ohio — Some Spectrum customers in the Newark and Cambridge areas are experiencing an outage with their service, the company told 10TV Sunday. 

Customers are currently unable to successfully use their television, Internet and phone services.

"We are exploring a specific issue that may be causing the service interruption, but further examination is required," the company's spokesperson said. 

A spokesperson with Spectrum said it is not known how many customers are affected by the outage. 

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

In Other News

Digital Dating Abuse: A concerning trend for teens, families