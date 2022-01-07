Spectators reveal best spots to view Red, White & BOOM! fireworks

Red, White & BOOM! spans 2.5 square miles of downtown Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Red, White & BOOM! is back and spectators arrived in downtown Columbus early Friday morning ready to make the most of it.

"Since I was born, so 21 years. I've been here every year religiously," said Dakota Frias, a spectator at Bicentennial Riverfront Park.

This year, Dakota and his sister, Sophia Frias, chose a spot by the Broad Street Bridge.

"We walked this whole Scioto Mile, and I was like, 'I want this spot' or there was a spot where I actually next to the bridge over there, and I'm like let's just get one of those two. And then our spot that I wanted was right over there got taken, so I found this one because there's no trees and, I mean, you have all right here is just nothing but fireworks. A clear view of everything," Frias said.

Another spectator, Deondre Brefford, found a spot closer to the vendors.

"We right next to the food, and we got a nice clear view next to the water. You can't beat that," he said.

While the perfect spot for Sylvia Stafford's family is closer to the bridge. She said it's one they've been claiming for about 10 years.

"We've been here since they moved the fireworks from over here, and we've been in this spot every year," said Stafford.

Whether by the water or by the fun, they're just excited to be back. And with the best views downtown, they were ready to celebrate 40 years of BOOM!.

"Nothing will top Columbus. Columbus will always be my home for fireworks," said Frias.