Special prosecutor likely to be appointed in Casey Goodson case

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The incoming Franklin County prosecutor says he will likely have to appoint a special prosecutor in the fatal shooting case of Casey Goodson Jr.

Goodson was shot and killed by Franklin County deputy Jason Meade in north Columbus on Dec. 4.

During an interview on Jan. 4, the day he is being sworn in, Gary Tyack said, "I don’t think there’s any debate at some point in time I will have to end up finding someone to handle the case for the prosecutor’s office because I can’t both protect the sheriff’s office and pursue the sheriff’s office at the same time."

Tyack was elected as the new county prosecutor in November.

Meade reported seeing a man with a gun, according to Columbus police.

Columbus police said Meade was investigating when there were "reports of a verbal exchange" and Meade fired at Goodson.

Goodson's family said he was shot while walking into his home carrying food.

Police are expected to present a preliminary case finding to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office within 90 days of the shooting.