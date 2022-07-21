Special prosecutor investigating reports of wrongdoing by Columbus police resigns

Kathleen Garber submitted her resignation to the city on July 20.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The woman who investigated reports of wrongdoing within the Columbus Division of Police has resigned.

Special prosecutor Kathleen Garber submitted her resignation to the City of Columbus on July 20.

Both Mayor Andrew Ginther and Public Safety Director Robert Clark told 10TV's Lacey Crisp it is not clear why she resigned.

10TV reached out to Garber asking why she resigned but she has not replied.

Garber was paid more than $132,000 of her $138,000 contract as of July 15, according to the Columbus City Attorney's Office.

Three Columbus police officers were charged with alleged misconduct following the protests in 2020; cases in which Garber was the lead prosecutor.

Sergeant Holly Kanode was found not guilty on misdemeanor charges of falsification and dereliction of duty.

Charges of assault and dereliction of duty were dismissed against officer Traci Shaw.

Officer Phillip Walls is charged with two counts each of assault, dereliction of duty and interfering with civil rights. His trial is scheduled for August.

“I want to thank Kathleen Garber for her service as independent prosecutor and wish her well. Her appointed co-counsel, Brad Nicodemus, will take over as the sole independent prosecutor to handle the remaining case.," City Attorney Zach Klein said in an emailed statement from his spokesperson to 10TV.