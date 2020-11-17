Southwest Licking Local Schools moving to full-time remote learning starting Thursday

Southwest Licking Local Schools say students in the district will move to full-time remote learning starting on Thursday.
District superintendent Dr. Kasey Perkins said in a release that the district does not have enough staff members to teach students in-person and take them to and from school.
Perkins also said there's been an increase in the number of people who are in self-quarantine as COVID-19 continues to spread.
District officials say students will move to remote learning based on the following schedule:
High School Students:
- The final day for in-person learning will be Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Students will take home all needed materials for remote learning.
- Students will complete assigned work from teachers on Thursday, Nov. 19 and Friday, Nov. 20.
- Starting on Monday, Nov. 23, students will follow a daily schedule that includes zoom meetings with teachers.
C-Tec Students:
Students enrolled in C-Tec will continue to attend courses as scheduled.
K-8 Students:
- The final day for in-person learning will be Friday, Nov. 20. Students will take home all needed materials for remote learning.
- Students will complete assigned work from teachers on Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24.
- Starting Monday, Nov. 30, students will follow a daily schedule that includes zoom meetings with their teachers.
Etna Elementary Students:
- All Etna Elementary students will take all necessary items home on Nov. 20. When student return to school, they will be attending the new Watkins Intermediate.
A decision about when students can go back to in-person learning will be considered and shared before the end of the winter break. That decision will be made based on staffing numbers and the number of COVID-19 cases in the district.