Southwest Licking Local Schools moving to full-time remote learning starting Thursday

Southwest Licking Local Schools say students in the district will move to full-time remote learning starting on Thursday.

District superintendent Dr. Kasey Perkins said in a release that the district does not have enough staff members to teach students in-person and take them to and from school.

Perkins also said there's been an increase in the number of people who are in self-quarantine as COVID-19 continues to spread.

District officials say students will move to remote learning based on the following schedule:

High School Students:

The final day for in-person learning will be Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Students will take home all needed materials for remote learning. Students will complete assigned work from teachers on Thursday, Nov. 19 and Friday, Nov. 20.

Starting on Monday, Nov. 23, students will follow a daily schedule that includes zoom meetings with teachers.

C-Tec Students:

Students enrolled in C-Tec will continue to attend courses as scheduled.

K-8 Students:

The final day for in-person learning will be Friday, Nov. 20. Students will take home all needed materials for remote learning.

Students will complete assigned work from teachers on Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Starting Monday, Nov. 30, students will follow a daily schedule that includes zoom meetings with their teachers.

Etna Elementary Students:

All Etna Elementary students will take all necessary items home on Nov. 20. When student return to school, they will be attending the new Watkins Intermediate.