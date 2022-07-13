Chief: 3 injured, 6 rescued in southwest Columbus apartment fire

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive in the Holly Hill neighborhood around 7:05 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were injured and six people were rescued after firefighters battled flames at a southwest Columbus apartment complex Wednesday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter told 10TV that three people were inside the apartment unit where the fire happened. Firefighters rescued one of them while the other two were able to escape on their own.

Additionally, firefighters rescued five people from a neighboring unit.

Three people were taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to be treated for injuries.

Geitter said one of the people who was rescued is in critical condition and a second person is in serious condition. The third person's condition was described as stable.