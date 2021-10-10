Southwest Airlines cancels several flights across US, including 2 at John Glenn Columbus International Airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Southwest Airlines canceled several weekend flights across the country, including two that were scheduled to leave Sunday from the John Glenn Columbus International Airport.
On its Facebook page, the airline says the canceled flights are due to air traffic control issues and bad weather.
According to the website Flight Aware, the two canceled flights from the John Glenn Columbus International Airport were flight #1408, which was headed to Fort Lauderdale and flight #1434, which was going to Chicago.
The airline says customers affected by the cancellations can look at self-service rebooking options and check flight statuses on the company's website.