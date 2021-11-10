Southwest Airlines cancels flights across US, including at Columbus airport

Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights on Sunday alone.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights across the country this weekend, including seven that were scheduled to leave over the course of two days from the John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

According to FlyColumbus, three of the flights were canceled Sunday and an additional four have been canceled so far as of Monday.

On its Facebook page, the airline said the canceled flights are due to air traffic control issues and bad weather.

Air Traffic Control (ATC) issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the... Posted by Southwest Airlines on Saturday, October 9, 2021

The Dallas-based airline canceled more than 1,000 flights on Sunday alone, citing "operational challenges" behind the need to cancel 29% of its schedule. Those cancellations continued into Monday, with website FlightAware reporting 348 canceled flights and an additional 271 flight delays so far.

Southwest Airlines has been the only airline to report issues on that scale. In fact, this weekend's cancellations mark the highest rate reported by any major U.S. airline. Following behind was Allegiant with 6% cancellations; American Airlines with 5%; and Spirit at 4%.

The three canceled flights from the John Glenn Columbus International Airport on Sunday were flight #1408, which was headed to Fort Lauderdale, flight #1434, which was going to Chicago and flight #2183, which was going to Atlanta.

As of Monday, cancellations include flight #4935 to Chicago, #972 to Fort Lauderdale, #1715 to Houston, and flight #1594 to Las Vegas.

In an emailed statement, Southwest said in part:

"We experienced weather challenges in our Florida airports at the beginning of the weekend, challenges that were compounded by unexpected air traffic control issues in the same region, triggering delays and prompting significant cancellations for us beginning Friday evening. We’ve continued diligent work throughout the weekend to reset our operation with a focus on getting aircraft and Crews repositioned to take care of our Customers."

Last week, Southwest announced it will require all workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 or risk potentially losing their jobs.

According to the Associated Press, the union representing Southwest pilots said in a Sunday statement that its members were not participating in any "work slowdowns or sickouts either related to the recent mandatory vaccine mandate or otherwise."