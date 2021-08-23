17-year-old injured in southeast Columbus shooting; 3 juvenile suspects in custody

Police said the shooting happened at Greys Lane and Celtic Lane around 4:35 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting in southeast Columbus Monday afternoon, according to police.

The boy was taken to Grant Medical Center. His condition was initially listed as critical, but he has improved and is now listed as being stable.

Police said three juvenile suspects were arrested after leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle. The pursuit ended at Melrose Avenue and Wedge Street.

Police have not given the ages of the three juveniles.