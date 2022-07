The Columbus Division of Police responded to the shooting around 11 a.m. in the 1000 block of Ellsworth Avenue located east of Lockbourne Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a reported shooting on the city's southeast side Wednesday morning.

The Columbus Division of Police responded to the shooting around 11 a.m. in the 1000 block of Ellsworth Avenue located east of Lockbourne Road.

Columbus Police Sgt. Jeff Albert the victim is a male, but their age was not immediately available.

No additional information is available at this time.