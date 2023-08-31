Motorcyclist critically injured in southeast Columbus crash

A motorcycle and a sedan collided at Alum Creek Drive and East Livingston Avenue on Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist was critically injured after a crash in southeast Columbus Wednesday night, police said.

The Columbus Division of Police said a woman was driving north on Alum Creek Drive just before 8:25 p.m. as she was turning west into the Shell gas station parking lot.

Meanwhile, a person driving a black Honda CBR600 turned south onto Alum Creek Drive from East Livingston Avenue. The motorcycle and the sedan collided in the southbound lane.

The motorcyclist was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Police did not say if the other driver was injured in the crash.