Southeast Columbus community holds rally, prayer vigil to stop gun violence

Two people were injured in a shooting during a community event over the weekend. Now, one victim has returned to stand against gun violence.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Over the weekend, two people were injured in a shooting during a community event on the southeast side of Columbus. Now, one of the victims returned to that same area, side by side with community activists from around the city.

"I'm doing pretty good, I’m glad it was just in my leg, in my thigh,” said Kesuan Stanly, who was shot in the leg on Saturday.

Stanly was attending the We Are the South community event when he and another man were shot.

Columbus Police have not said yet released any details about a suspect or any other information surrounding this case.

Stanly said the whole situation was traumatizing.

“My family was around like my mom, my sister, my grandma, my uncle,” he said. “I just wanted to make sure that nobody else, all the kids too, [I] wanted to make sure no one else got hit."

Stanly and the founder of the group, Terry Evans, stood together Tuesday, making sure that the job of giving back was finished. They handed out clothes, food and resources to people in the community.

“We wanted to get out here and let the community know that, yes, something did happen, but we're not defined by that,” Evans said.

This time, Evans was joined by activists from Linden, including Derrick Russell, Dwayne Dunbar and Ralph Carter. They locked their arms together, praying and rallying against gun violence in the city.

"It lets you know that you're not by yourself you're not doing it by yourself there's actually other like-minded people just like you,” Evans said.

Stanly has lived in the southeast community all his life and said he’s never seen people mobilize against gun violence.

"Everybody's not bad, so I don't know what caused them to do it. But I know everybody around here is not thinking about shooting up a kid event. It's probably just one bad person, one bad thought,” Stanly said.