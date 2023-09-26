Woman in serious condition after fire breaks out on porch of Hilltop home

Officials said it is not clear how the fire started.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is hospitalized in serious condition after suffering burns from a porch fire at a home in the Hilltop neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

The fire happened in the 60 block of South Richardson Avenue, just south of West Broad Street, around 4:15 a.m.

Columbus fire told 10TV that officers with the Columbus Division of Police noticed a fire on the porch. Officers began breaking the windows of the home to alert occupants inside to evacuate.

Columbus fire said everyone escaped from inside the home, but it is not clear how many people were inside at the time of the fire.

Officers found a woman in the backyard of the home. She was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation. She was listed in serious condition.

It is not clear how the fire started. Columbus fire said there were no working smoke detectors inside the home.