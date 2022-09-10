1 critically injured in South Linden shooting

Columbus police said the shooting happened on East 13th Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person was critically injured in a shooting that happened in the South Linden area of Columbus on Saturday.

The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened on East 13th Avenue near Cleveland Avenue just after 8 p.m. during an altercation involving a group of people.

The injured person was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not released information about any potential suspects.