2 adults, 1 child injured in hit skip in South Hilltop

Police say a man driving an SUV left the scene after hitting the victims, but was later captured.
Credit: 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two adults and one child were injured in a hit-skip Monday night in the South Hilltop of Columbus.

The incident happened in an apartment complex parking lot in the 800 block of Whitethorne Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

Two adults were taken to a hospital and their conditions were described as stable.

A child was also taken to a hospital and their condition was described as stable.

Police say a man driving an SUV left the scene after hitting the victims, but was later captured. Authorities have not released the suspect's name nor said what charges he is facing.

