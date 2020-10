The person hit is in critical condition. Columbus police said the driver stayed at the scene.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the Hilltop area of Columbus on Thursday, police said.

The person was hit on South Hague Avenue at Fremont Street just before 12:45 p.m.

The person was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene.