Child in critical condition after SUV crashes into pole in Kroger parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child is in critical condition following a crash in a south Columbus Kroger parking lot on Monday.

The Columbus Division of Police said an SUV crashed into a pole in the parking lot of a Kroger located at 3637 South High Street.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital. Police did not say how old the child is.

A second person was taken to Grant Medical Center and their condition was described as stable.

It's unclear what caused the SUV to crash into the pole.