At least 1 dead in crash involving semi, SUV on I-71 in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least one person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 71 involving a semi and an SUV on the south side.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-71 near I-270.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, at least one person was killed in the crash and it's unclear if anyone else was injured.

The southbound lanes of I-71 are shut down in the area. The onramp from I-270 west to I-71 south is also closed as authorities investigate the crash site.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

