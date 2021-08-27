Man struck & killed after car careens onto sidewalk in south Columbus

Police said the crash happened Thursday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man died after he was struck by a car on a sidewalk in south Columbus on Thursday, according to Columbus police.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on South 4th Street near Innis Avenue.

Police said a black Chrysler 300 was being driven recklessly southbound on South 4th Street when it hit another vehicle.

After the initial crash, the car then went up onto the sidewalk and hit 52-year-old Frank Paxton.

Paxton was pronounced dead just after noon.

Police said two men in the Chrysler got out of the car and ran away from the scene of the crash.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.